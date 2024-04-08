Brunson recorded 43 points (16-32 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-109 victory over Milwaukee.

This was just another day in the office for Brunson as he continues his dominant play. For the past month, Brunson has produced second-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with averages of 32.1 points, 7.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.