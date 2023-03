Brunson produced 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Nuggets.

Brunson returned after missing the previous three games due to a foot injury, scoring a team-high 24 points. In true Thibodeau style, Brunson played 32 minutes out of the gate, with no hint of a ramp-up. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go moving forward, continuing what has been a breakout season in both fantasy and reality.