Brunson ended with 43 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 43 minutes in Monday's 121-117 win over Indiana in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson once again did it all for New York in a winning effort, leading all players in Monday's Game 1 in scoring while finishing a perfect mark from the free-throw line to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and assists in an all-around performance. Brunson has taken his game to the next level as of late, posting four straight games with 40 or more points. New York's success rides on the performance of Brunson, and he will continue to be a focal point for the team the rest of the semifinals series against Indiana.