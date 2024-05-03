Brunson registered 41 points (13-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-16 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists over 44 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 win over the 76ers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson made history with his performance in this Game 6 win, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to record 39 or more points in four consecutive playoff appearances, something that was last achieved by Michael Jordan during the 1992-93 season. Brunson averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in the first-round series and should play a prominent role as the Knicks will take on the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.