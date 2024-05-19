Hart (abdomen) is in the starting five for Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart will fight through an abdominal strain he sustained Friday and will be joined by OG Anunoby (hamstring) in the starting lineup for Game 7. While it remains to be seen if Hart will have any physical limitations due to the injury, it seems he will get as many minutes as he can handle. He's generated a double-double four times in the series.