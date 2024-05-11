Hart posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart didn't do much on the offensive end of the court and barely reached double-digit figures, but as has been the case all year long, he made his presence felt on the glass. The 18 rebounds represented his best output in the current playoff run in that category, and it's worth noting he's grabbed double-digit boards in all but two of his nine playoff appearances. He's averaging 17.1 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in the current postseason run.