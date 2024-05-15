Hart supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 121-91 win over Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After being a non-factor in the Knicks' Game 4 loss Sunday, Hart bounced back to grab double-digit rebounds for the eighth time this postseason. Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein dominated the glass in Game 5, combing for 28 of the Knicks' 53 rebounds Tuesday. Hart is averaging 15.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 12.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 43.6 minutes per game this postseason.