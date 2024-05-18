Hart suffered an abdominal strain during Friday's Game 6 against Indiana, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 7.

Hart exited Friday's Game 6 early with abdominal soreness but further testing indicated that Hart's dealing with a strained abdomen. Even if Hart gets the green light, it's unlikely that he'd be at 100 percent considering the recency of the issue. If the 28-year-old can't go, expect Miles McBride. Alec Burks and Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes.