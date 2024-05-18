Hart exited in the fourth quarter of Friday's 116-103 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal round with abdominal soreness and wasn't able to return. He finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Hart has been powering through a variety of issues in the playoffs, but the Knicks likely erred on the side of caution Friday in ruling him out late in the contest while the Pacers held a commanding lead. Presumably, Hart will be ready for Game 7 on Sunday, but there should be more clarity on Saturday when the Knicks practice.