Hart recorded 31 points (14-19 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 win over the Kings.

Hart has been getting fantasy managers used to sniffing triple-doubles over the last few weeks, as he has reached that feat four times since the beginning of March. Even though he wasn't able to do it this time around, his efficiency certainly stood out, as he missed just five of his 19 attempts from the field. Hart has now posted 10 games with at least eight assists and 33 with nine or more boards, showing he's an elite all-around contributor despite playing as an undersized power forward.