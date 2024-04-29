Hart racked up four points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 46 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart dominated Game 4 on the glass, leading all players in the contest in rebounds to go along with a handful of assists despite not making a single shot from the field in a winning effort. Hart, who ended three boards shy of the 20-rebound mark, became the first player in NBA playoff history to have over 15 rebounds and five assists while not converting on a shot from the field. Hart has impressed on the glass this postseason, hauling in 13 or more boards in three straight outings.