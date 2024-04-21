Hart finished with 22 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over Philadelphia in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hart posted 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, hitting back-to-back threes and securing a game-sealing offensive rebound to stifle Philadelphia's comeback in the final minutes. Hart doesn't have the most aesthetically pleasing offensive game, with his shot being a swing factor moving forward, but his relentless motor and huge workload fueled strong production Saturday. Hart played the entirety of the second half.