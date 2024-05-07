Hart tallied 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block over 48 minutes in Monday's 121-117 win over Indiana in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart did a little bit of everything for New York to boost the team to a Game 1 victory, leading all players in Monday's contest in rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high trio of steals and coming up two dimes shy of a triple-double. Hart has seen a heavy amount of playing time so far this postseason, resulting in tallying a double-double in four of his seven playoff contests. Hart, who posted his highest point total of the playoffs, has surpassed the 20-point mark on four occasions.