Hart closed with 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists over 46 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 win over the 76ers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double as the Knicks clinched a 4-2 series win over the 76ers, and the small forward played a prominent role on both ends of the court throughout the first round. Hart recorded three double-doubles in the series, but he also grabbed double-digit rebounds four times and scored 15-plus points in all but one of the six contests. Hart should have a tougher matchup in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up being matched up against Pascal Siakam on some stretches.