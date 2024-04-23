Hart provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 48 minutes during Monday's 104-101 victory over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hart enjoyed another heroic stat line after posting a 22/13 double-double in Game 1. Jalen Brunson's shooting slump has rendered Hart as the most consistent producer for New York in the quarterfinals, and his 19 first-half points aided the Knicks in compiling a huge lead that was eventually erased.