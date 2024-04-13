Hart totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over Brooklyn.

Hart couldn't extend his double-double streak to three games, but he still delivered solid numbers in the rebounding category while also showing an efficient touch on offense. Hart has settled into a regular in a New York lineup that remains without Julius Randle (shoulder), and the two-way forward should remain in the starting unit for the regular-season finale against the Bulls, as the Knicks have one final shot to claim the second seed in the East on Sunday with a win and a loss from the Bucks.