Hart closed Thursday's 118-109 win over Boston with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

The absence of Julius Randle (shoulder) has allowed Hart to earn a bigger role in what he does best, which is rebounding, but he's also embraced a more prominent part in the offensive scheme. Hart has now recorded 15 or more points in three of his last five outings while grabbing double-digit boards in four of his last eight contests. He's averaged 11.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.