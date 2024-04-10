Hart notched 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 win over the Bulls.

Hart cobbled together another impressive performance, logging 46 minutes in the win. A season-ending shoulder injury to Julius Randle has afforded Hart significant playing time over the past two months, allowing him to produce arguably the best basketball of his career. With no indication he will be rested down the stretch, Hart is a must-start player across all remaining formats.