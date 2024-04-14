Hart posted 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime win over the Bulls.

Hart finished the regular season posting double-doubles in three of his last four appearances. Even though he's not the most reliable scorer, and the majority of his eye-popping stats came on the rebounding column, Hart still scored in his last four regular-season contests, creating some kind of momentum toward New York's first-round playoff matchup against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Hart also recorded 20 double-doubles on the season.