Hart finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-86 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart is not expected to be a driving force on offense for the Knicks, but the versatile forward always finds a way to contribute, and Saturday's game wasn't an exception. Hart has started in each of the Knicks' last five games and doesn't figure to lose his role after scoring in double digits four times -- and grabbing at least 10 boards thrice -- in that span.