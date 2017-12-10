Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring in loss

Porzingis finished with 23 points (10-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to Chicago.

Porzingis was relatively quiet again Saturday, as the Knicks lost a heartbreaker to the Bulls. This was only his second game after returning from an ankle injury, so he can be forgiven for his struggles from the field. With Tim Hardaway Jr (leg) out for the foreseeable future, Porzingis is going to get even more looks on offense. While this is a good sign for his owners, it could result in a drop in his efficiency.