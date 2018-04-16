Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: No elbow procedure needed
Porzingis said Saturday that he won't require offseason surgery to address the swelling and soreness on his elbow that bothered him for significant portions of the 2017-18 campaign, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Even if the big man had needed an elbow procedure, it's unlikely that it would impact his outlook for 2018-19, as Porzingis' recovery from February surgery to repair a torn left ACL remains the chief concern. The Knicks haven't provided a projected return timetable for the franchise cornerstone, but the expectation is that he'll need at least 10-to-12 months to make a full recovery, meaning that he likely won't be available for the start of the upcoming season. If it's any consolation, Porzingis should at least be able to work on his shooting throughout the summer without restriction now that his elbow is no longer a concern.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out at least 10 months•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Surgery on tap for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Tears ACL•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Set to undergo MRI•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 22 points Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....