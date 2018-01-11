Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 24 in Wednesday's 2OT loss

Porzingis scored 24 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

In a battle of young European power forwards, Porzingis was thoroughly outplayed by Lauri Markkanen, and KP's five turnovers and four missed free throws proved costly in the tight game. He's still averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 boards, 2.8 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers over his last 10 games since fully recovering from a knee injury, but as he showed at the beginning of the season, he's capable of much more.