Knicks' Luke Kornet: Will pick up spot start Sunday
Kornet will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
The Knicks are set to be without Enes Kanter (back) on Sunday, which allows Kornet to pick up the start in his place. It will mark the big man's first career stint in the top unit and he should be in line for increased minutes as a result. Along with Kornet, Kyle O'Quinn should see a fairly hefty workload.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...