Kornet will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.

The Knicks are set to be without Enes Kanter (back) on Sunday, which allows Kornet to pick up the start in his place. It will mark the big man's first career stint in the top unit and he should be in line for increased minutes as a result. Along with Kornet, Kyle O'Quinn should see a fairly hefty workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories