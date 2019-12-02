Knicks' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Monday
Morris (neck) will not play in Monday's game against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Morris missed Sunday's game against the Celtics, and spasms in his neck will keep him out for a second straight contest. The veteran did not make the trip to Milwaukee, but the hope is that he'll be able to return Thursday, when the Knicks return home to host the Nuggets.
