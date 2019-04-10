Knicks' Mario Hezonja: To start finale

Hezonja (illness) will start Wednesday against the Pistons, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Hezonja was battling an illness earlier in the day, but he's been cleared to take the floor and will be in the starting lineup at point guard. He missed Tuesday's win over Chicago, but prior to that Hezonja averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists across his previous three starts.