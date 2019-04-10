Knicks' Mario Hezonja: To start finale
Hezonja (illness) will start Wednesday against the Pistons, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Hezonja was battling an illness earlier in the day, but he's been cleared to take the floor and will be in the starting lineup at point guard. He missed Tuesday's win over Chicago, but prior to that Hezonja averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists across his previous three starts.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Questionable for finale•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out sick Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Expected to stick at point guard•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 30 points on hapless Wizards•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: First career triple-double•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will start at point guard Friday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...