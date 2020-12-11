Hezonja was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hezonja was traded to Memphis during the offseason, but his stay with the new team was short lived. Several teams are expected to be interested in the 25-year-old once training camp ends, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
