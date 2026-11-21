Hezonja ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Pacers.

Hezonja scraped together his second double-double of the season, continuing what has been a decent stretch of production. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per game, good enough for top 70 value in standard leagues. With that said, Cleveland is beginning to get bodies back on the floor, likely limiting Hezonja's opportunities.