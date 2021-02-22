Hezonja signed a one-year contract Monday with Greek club Panathinaikos, EuroLeague.net reports. The deal includes an option for the 2021-22 season.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft will continue his career overseas after he was unable to find another opportunity in basketball's top league after being released by the Grizzlies during training camp. Still just 25 years old, Hezonja has time to revisit a return to the NBA down the road, but he'll first look to rejuvenate his career in Greece after failing to develop as anticipated during his five seasons in North America. Across stints with the Magic, Knicks and Trail Blazers, Hezonja averaged 6.9 points (on 41.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 18.5 minutes per game over 330 regular-season appearances (69 starts).