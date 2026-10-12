Hezonja recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-105 preseason win over Orlando.

Hezonja bounced back from a difficult preseason debut, contributing across the board while shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. The veteran forward displayed the versatility Cleveland hopes to utilize in its second unit, and Sunday's performance should help his case for consistent rotation minutes. However, his fantasy outlook will depend on how much playing time he can secure in a crowded Cavaliers rotation.