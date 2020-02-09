Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Sunday
Harkless (illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Harkless was added to the injury report Sunday due to the illness and was considered doubtful, but it didn't take long for him to be downgraded to out. The 26-year-old will need to wait until at least Wednesday's game versus the Wizards to make his debut with the Knicks after being acquired from the Clippers on Thursday.
