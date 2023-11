McBride finished Wednesday's 95-89 loss to Cleveland with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two steals across nine minutes.

McBride didn't appear in the Knicks' first two games of the season but has played single-digit minutes off the bench in the last three matchups. While he generated some results on the defensive side of the ball Wednesday, he's had minimal fantasy value early in the 2023-24 campaign and is unlikely to see a significant uptick in production.