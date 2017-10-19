Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Inactive Thursday

Kuzminskas will be inactive for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Kuzminskas doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injury, so it appears he's simply sitting outside the team's regular rotation currently. After averaging 14.9 minutes per game a season ago, this is a bit surprising, though it also means he'll be off the fantasy radar until he's able to pick up a bigger role.