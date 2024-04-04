Robinson (ankle) is available to face the Kings on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was initially listed as questionable due to injury management, but the big man will feature and should continue to come off the bench. Robinson has averaged 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 14.0 minutes per game in his three appearances since his return.
