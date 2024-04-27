Robinson (ankle) was a non-participant at Saturday's practice, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson was seen wearing a walking boot on his sprained left ankle following an early exit in Thursday's 125-114 loss to the 76ers. He had accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 12 minutes before leaving. His absence from Saturdays' practice is not a good sign for his status for Sunday's Game 4, but the team has not ruled the big man out. If he ultimately does not get the green light, Precious Achiuwa figures to serve as the primary backup behind Isaiah Hartenstein.