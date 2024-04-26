Robinson was spotted with a walking boot on his sprained left ankle following his early exit in Thursday's 125-114 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Further tests will be needed to determine whether he will be able to face the Sixers in Game 4 on Sunday.

Robinson scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and nabbed seven rebounds in 12 minutes before leaving the contest late in the second quarter, when the 76ers' Joel Embiid grabbed at Robinson's ankle and was assessed a flagrant foul. The Knicks will send Robinson in for further testing ahead of Sunday's Game 4 in Philadelphia, but if he's unable to play, head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely keep a spot in the rotation open for Precious Achiuwa to serve as the primary backup to starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.