Robinson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left ankle management.

Thursday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, and Robinson, who continues to work his way back to full strength following a lengthy absence, will likely miss at least one of the Knicks' next two games. If Robinson misses time, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims would be candidates for extra minutes behind Isaiah Hartenstein.