Robinson finished with two points (0-1 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over the Kings.

Robinson logged a mere 15 minutes off the bench and struggled to make an impact offensively, though his seven rebounds and one block suggest his energy and defensive instincts remain intact. Robinson should remain as Isaiah Hartenstein's backup, at least until the end of the regular season, as Robinson continues to work his way from a lengthy absence.