Robinson ended with 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over the Nets.

Jericho Sims drew the start at center with Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) given the day off, but it was Robinson who made the biggest impact down low, missing just one shot from the field and finishing two boards away from a double-double despite logging only 25 minutes. Robinson is likely to remain as a bench option for Sunday's game against the Bulls regardless of whether Hartenstein returns or not.