Coach Tom Thibodeau said after Sunday's win over the Bulls that Robinson (ankle) wasn't available in the second half, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Robinson finished Sunday's win scoreless with one rebound in seven minutes of action before being shut down. It was especially disappointing to see the big man unavailable after he posted 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's win over Brooklyn, which was by far his most productive outing since returning from a 50-game absence. Even if Robinson is cleared for the playoffs, he figures to remain in a limited bench role behind Isaiah Hartenstein.