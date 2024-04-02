Robinson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson will return to action Tuesday after missing the Knicks' previous contest with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old big man should continue to serve as the backup center to Isaiah Hartenstein until he is able to handle a full workload.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy against Thunder•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Receives light minutes in return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will return Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Wednesday•