Toppin finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five boards, one block and one steal in 17 minutes of a 105-75 win against the Celtics on Sunday.

Toppin recorded his first double-digit scoring outing of the season in his team's big win. The rookie was dealing with a calf injury to start the season, but his strong showing in a dominant win makes it appear he's fully recovered. He'll face the Magic on Monday.