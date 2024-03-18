Anunoby (elbow) is expected to miss time beyond Monday's game against Golden State, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anunoby has already been downgraded to out for Monday's clash, and while the timeline for his return remains murky, Wojnarowski notes that the forward will miss more than just one game while dealing with a flare-up of his right elbow injury. This update points to Anunoby missing Thursday's matchup in Denver and possibly Saturday's contest against Brooklyn, but more information should become available as the team's medical staff learns about the severity of the issue.