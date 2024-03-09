Achiuwa accumulated 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 98-74 win over the Magic.

The double-double was Achiuwa's sixth of the season -- five of them coming since the beginning of February -- while the blocks were a career high. The 24-year-old big has started 17 straight games in place of OG Anunoby (elbow), averaging 12.8 points, 9.5 boards, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor, but with Anunoby closing in on his return, Achiuwa's run of productivity could be about to end.