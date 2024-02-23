Achiuwa closed Thursday's 110-96 victory over the 76ers with 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Achiuwa has moved into a starting role with Julius Randle (shoulder) sidelined, and there's no question he's made the most of the opportunity. Over his last 10 appearances (all starts), Achiuwa has racked up four double-doubles while averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Achiuwa should continue handling a heavy workload as long as he remains in a starting role.