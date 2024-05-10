Achiuwa is in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Achiuwa will replace OG Anunoby (hamstring) in the starting five Friday. Achiuwa averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.5 minutes across his previous 18 starting appearances this season.
