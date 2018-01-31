Knicks' Ron Baker: Out for remainder of game
Baker has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Nets with a right shoulder injury.
Baker has averaged slightly under nine minutes per contest over the past six games, so he hasn't played a major role in the rotation as of late. The Knicks are on the first game of a back-to-back set, which will leave Baker questionable for Wednesday's game at Boston.
