Play

Knicks' Ron Baker: Out for remainder of game

Baker has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Nets with a right shoulder injury.

Baker has averaged slightly under nine minutes per contest over the past six games, so he hasn't played a major role in the rotation as of late. The Knicks are on the first game of a back-to-back set, which will leave Baker questionable for Wednesday's game at Boston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories