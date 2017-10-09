Knicks' Ron Baker: Sits out Sunday vs. Nets
Baker (ankle) did not play in the Knicks' preseason matchup with the Nets on Sunday.
The Wichita State product is yet to see any preseason action as he continues to nurse a sore left ankle. With Frank Ntilikina also held out Sunday, veteran Jarrett Jack got the start and finished with six points and five assists in 23 minutes. Consider Baker questionable to play Monday against Houston.
