Knicks' Ron Baker: Suffers facial laceration, doesn't return Monday

Baker exited Monday's game against Milwaukee after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Baker suffered the injury after playing just one minute and he wouldn't come back into the game after heading to the locker room. The extent of the cut isn't clear at this moment, but given the nature of the issue, he figures to be available for Wednesday's contest in Miami.

