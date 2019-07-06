Caruso has agreed to re-sign with the Lakers on a two-year, $5.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Caruso got some run with the Lakers late last season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.2 minutes. He's expected to compete for backup point guard minutes with Quinn Cook.

